Man Wears Underpants As Disguise During Armed Robbery

A guy wore underpants as a disguise whilst robbing a petrol station in Missouri, and the phrase ‘desperate times call for desperate measures’ immediately comes to mind.

You’ll be surprised to know the underpants in fact did not successfully disguise the man who was found to be 26-year-old Shawn McCormick. He was arrested by the Moberly Police Department a few days after the incident.

The robbery took place December 7 where McCormick entered Bratcher’s Fuel station with a rifle and pointed it at the clerk on shift and robbed the business.

Following the crime taking place, Moberly Police Department took to Facebook to appeal for any information.

The post read:

The Moberly Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a subject who committed an armed robbery at Bratcher’s Fuel (221 S. Morley St) on December 7, 2019 at approximately 6 pm. The suspect is described as a white male, mid 20’s, average height, wearing gray clothing on his head with eye holes, dark coloured “Real Tree” hoodie, jeans, and black Nike tennis shoes. The suspect left the scene in an unknown colour mid-2000’s possibly Chevrolet Impala body style vehicle.

Whilst the post didn’t mention the grey underpants on the guys head, the pictures showed McCormick’s interesting choice of disguise.

The Moberly Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a subject who committed an armed… Posted by Moberly Police Department on Sunday, December 8, 2019

The post by the local police department had over 2,000 shares and almost 700 comments – some of which were helpful, others less so.

One example being by a guy who commented this:

Has anyone checked the urgent care places for cases of pink eye from the weekend?

Another person unhelpfully said:

Looks like he robbed Granny’s panty drawer first, let’s just hope they weren’t from the dirty clothes hamper……

Fortunately, the useful comments outweighed the stupid ones and Moberly Police Department arrested McCormick on December 10.

They shared the good news on their Facebook page.

The post read:

In regards to the past weekend robbery at Bratcher’s Fuel, the Moberly Police Department would like to say thank you to this great community we are fortunate to serve. The tremendous amount of information sharing and tips received are a testament to how well this community works together in a time of need. Detectives with the Moberly Police Department were able to identify 26 year old Shawn K. McCormick as the suspect who committed the robbery. McCormick has since been arrested and charges have been formally filed with the Randolph County courts.

It’s safe to say the idea in the first place was pretty pants (I’ll get my coat).

