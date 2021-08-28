unilad
Advert

Man Who Assassinated Robert F Kennedy Granted Parole

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Aug 2021 10:46
Man Who Assassinated Robert F Kennedy Granted ParolePA Images

The man who assassinated Robert F Kennedy has now been granted parole, with the help of two members of the Kennedy family.

Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, shot the New York senator, who was the brother of assassinated President John F Kennedy, outside LA’s Ambassador Hotel in the summer of 1968.

Advert

Five others were wounded in the attack, which occurred moments after 42-year-old Kennedy gave a victory speech in the California primary during his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sirhan Sirhan (PA Images)PA Images

Sirhan maintains to this day that he has no memory of the shooting and that he had been drinking alcohol beforehand.

After being was convicted of first-degree murder, Sirhan was sentenced to death. However, this sentence was later commuted to life after the California Supreme Court briefly banned capital punishment in 1972.

Advert

Following his last parole hearing in 2016, it was concluded that Sirhan did not show enough remorse or understanding of the severity of his crime.

However, during a hearing on Friday, August 27, Sirhan reportedly made multiple attempts to claim responsibility for his ‘horrible deed’, leading Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton to conclude that he was a changed man.

Robert Kennedy (PA Images)PA Images

Douglas Kennedy, who had been a toddler at the time of his father’s death, told a two-person board panel that he had been moved to tears by Sirhan’s remorse, stating that he should be released if he is no longer considered to be a threat to others.

Advert

As reported by AP News, he added:

I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love.

His brother, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also shown support for Sirhan’s release in the past and has previously written in favour of granting him parole.

However, six of Kennedy’s nine surviving children have released a statement expressing their shock at the vote, and are now urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reverse the parole board’s decision.

Advert

The parole decision does guarantee release, however. Board staff will review the decision over the next 120 days, before it is sent to governor who will decide whether to grant release, reverse the decision or modify it. If Sirhan is released, he will live in a transitional home for six months, while also be enrolled in an alcohol abuse program and get therapy.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Shows Amazing Strength Of Durex Condoms In Series Of Tests
Viral

Man Shows Amazing Strength Of Durex Condoms In Series Of Tests

Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’
Sport

Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’

Fans Spot Another Spider-Man 2 Link In No Way Home Trailer
Film and TV

Fans Spot Another Spider-Man 2 Link In No Way Home Trailer

Woman ‘Deceived’ By Ingredients In Strawberry Pop-Tarts Files Class Action Lawsuit
Food

Woman ‘Deceived’ By Ingredients In Strawberry Pop-Tarts Files Class Action Lawsuit

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, no-article-matching

Credits

AP News

  1. AP News

    RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys

 