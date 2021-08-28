Man Who Assassinated Robert F Kennedy Granted Parole

PA Images

The man who assassinated Robert F Kennedy has now been granted parole, with the help of two members of the Kennedy family.

Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, shot the New York senator, who was the brother of assassinated President John F Kennedy, outside LA’s Ambassador Hotel in the summer of 1968.

Advert 10

Five others were wounded in the attack, which occurred moments after 42-year-old Kennedy gave a victory speech in the California primary during his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

PA Images

Sirhan maintains to this day that he has no memory of the shooting and that he had been drinking alcohol beforehand.

After being was convicted of first-degree murder, Sirhan was sentenced to death. However, this sentence was later commuted to life after the California Supreme Court briefly banned capital punishment in 1972.

Advert 10

Following his last parole hearing in 2016, it was concluded that Sirhan did not show enough remorse or understanding of the severity of his crime.

However, during a hearing on Friday, August 27, Sirhan reportedly made multiple attempts to claim responsibility for his ‘horrible deed’, leading Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton to conclude that he was a changed man.

PA Images

Douglas Kennedy, who had been a toddler at the time of his father’s death, told a two-person board panel that he had been moved to tears by Sirhan’s remorse, stating that he should be released if he is no longer considered to be a threat to others.

Advert 10

As reported by AP News, he added:

I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love.

His brother, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also shown support for Sirhan’s release in the past and has previously written in favour of granting him parole.

However, six of Kennedy’s nine surviving children have released a statement expressing their shock at the vote, and are now urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to reverse the parole board’s decision.

Advert 10

The parole decision does guarantee release, however. Board staff will review the decision over the next 120 days, before it is sent to governor who will decide whether to grant release, reverse the decision or modify it. If Sirhan is released, he will live in a transitional home for six months, while also be enrolled in an alcohol abuse program and get therapy.