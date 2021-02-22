Man Who Beat Police Officer With US Flag Faces 40 Years In Prison

DavidBegnaud/Twitter

A man from Arkansas who beat a police officer with a US flag is now facing up to 40 years in prison.

Peter Francis Stager, 41, of Conway, was among a group of Trump supporters who dragged an officer down the Capitol steps during the deadly January 6 insurrection.

Advert 10

Stager has been indicted on assault and other federal charges, accused of using a ‘deadly or dangerous’ weapon to ‘forcibly assault, resist, impose, impede, intimidate and interfere with an officer’. He has also been charged with ‘obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting’.

You can find out more here:

As reported by KATV content partner Region 8 News, footage of the insurrection appears to show Stager attacking a Washington Police officer using the flagpole.

Advert 10

Two of the charges he faces carry maximum prison terms of 20 years, meaning he could now be looking at 40 years behind bars.

FBI agents at the Washington DC field office were able to identify Stager in the footage after two clips were posted on Twitter.

One clip sees Stager make the following remarks to a reporter:

Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.

Advert 10

As per an FBI criminal complaint, which had been cited in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Stager had been part of a pro-Trump mob that clashed with officers on the steps of the Capitol.

The affidavit states:

Some of these individuals were throwing and swinging various objects at the group of law enforcement officers.

Advert 10

The group then proceeded to drag a Metropolitan police officer, identified as ‘B.M.’ in the document, down the steps of the building:

These individuals forced B.M. into a prone position on the stairs and proceeded to forcibly and repeatedly strike B.M. in the head and body with various objects.

Stager, who was arrested on January 14, has been indicted alongside two other men who stand accused of assaulting officers during the riots: Jeffrey Sabol, of Colorado; and Michael John Lopatic Sr., of Pennsylvania.

Advert 10

As per the indictment, these three suspects ‘wilfully and knowingly engaged in an act of physical violence in the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building by assaulting Metropolitan Police Department officers stationed in the lower west terrace tunnel entryway to protect the U.S. Capitol building’.

A growing number those who participated in the Capitol riots are now being charged with more serious crimes in the aftermath of the insurrection, which left five people dead. More than 250 people have been so far been charged.