Man Who Became Overnight Millionaire Plans To Build School For Locals Tanzania Ministry of Minerals

A small scale miner from Tanzania who became an overnight millionaire plans to use some of his newfound wealth to build a school.

Saniniu Laizer, 52, earned 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings (£2.4 million) from Tanzania’s mining ministry after selling two rough Tanzanite stones, an extremely rare and precious find.

The gemstones reportedly have a combined weight of 15kg (33lb), and are said to be the biggest ever find in the East African nation. Weighing in at 9.2kg and 5.8kg respectively, the largest Tanzanite to be mined prior to this discovery weighed just 3.3kg.

Tanzanite Tanzania Ministry of Minerals

Laizer discovered the two huge, dark violet-blue stones in a Tanzanite mine in north Tanzania, mining them last week. On Wednesday, June 24, he sold them during a trading event in the northern region of Manyara, as per BBC News.

Despite his new millionaire status – which has seen him receive a congratulations from President John Magufuli – Laizer reportedly doesn’t intend to change his lifestyle too much, and wants to continue caring for his 2,000 cows.

Laizer – who has over 30 children and four wives – plans on marking the occasion with a ‘big party’ and will slaughter one of his own cows as part of the celebrations.

In the longer term, he intends to make a significant investment in his local community, working to make improvements for those living in Manyara’s Simanjiro district:

I want to build a shopping mall and a school. I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can’t afford to take their children to school. I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally.

Géry Parent/Flickr

Used to make ornaments, Tanzanite is one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, and can only found in a small northern region Tanzania, first identified back in 1967.

As per BBC News, one local geologist has estimated that the already diminished supply of Tanzanite may well be depleted completely within the next two decades.

Known for its stunning variation of hues – which include green, red, purple and blue – the value of these gemstones is ultimately determined by their rarity, with finer colour or clarity raising the price.

As reported by The Guardian, a fence was built around tanzanite mining concessions back in April 2018 in order to control illegal mining and trading activities. At this time, officials estimated that 40% of tanzanite being mined in the region was being lost.

Artisanal miners aren’t employed by mining companies on an official basis, and tend to mine stones by hand.

In 2019, Tanzania established trading centres across the country to allow artisanal miners to sell gemstones and gold to the government. This move has been widely encouraged by those seeking to make improvements within the industry.