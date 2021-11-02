Man Who Became Paralysed After Prison Guards Tackled Him Receives $17.5 Million Payout

Alamy

A man who was left paralysed after being tackled by prison guards has been awarded a $17.5 million payout.

During a strip search on April 2, 2020, state correctional officers in Chillicothe Correctional Institution alleged they saw Seth Fletcher, 21, with a cigarette which also contained drugs, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Fletcher was then handcuffed and escorted to the segregated housing unit. However, while en route, he was tackled to the ground. In that moment, he suffered a severe spinal cord injury.

Guards then picked him up by the arms and legs, face down, and carried him to the clinic. Neither the guards nor nurse took his complaints of not being able to move or feel his legs seriously, even dropping him several times after the initial injury, as per The Columbus Dispatch.

According to the internal investigation, a guard poured water into Fletcher’s mouth and up his nose when he was unable to get himself a drink.

In the early hours, Acting Capt. Ta-Rance White checked on Fletcher, who again said he couldn’t move – however, it wasn’t until the next morning after psychologist Eric Anderson’s visit that he was sent to Ohio State Wexner Medical Centre for emergency spinal surgery.

Garrett Osbon, an ex-officer who resigned amid Fletcher’s lawsuit, reportedly earlier said in text messages, ‘We also water boarded him LMAO’ and ‘I broke a dudes nose today, yeah this was not reported, there was way too much blood so I mopped it up’.

He also wrote, ‘The dude I broke his nose is now paralyzed with a broken neck, and they say his face looks like he had been dropped and dragged through concrete, LMAO’ and ‘It feels good to know that I played a small part in paralysing a cho, LMAO’.

Fletcher had been sentenced to two years pandering sexually-oriented material involving minors. His attorneys allege the videotape he made with his girlfriend was consensual.

He filed his lawsuit against the prison’s staff last year. Since then, the state prisons department has fired three people and issued one-day working suspensions to two staff members involved, while six others retired and one took medical retirement.

Fletcher’s mother, April Jacobsen, said the settlement will go towards adapting her home to be wheelchair accessible and caring for her son.

