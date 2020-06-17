Man Who Called Cops To Check Neighbour Was OK Lives With Guilt Over Her Daughter's Death NBC DFW/Atatiana Jefferson/Facebook

A man who called the police to request a ‘wellness check’ for his neighbour has said he will never ring them again after an officer fatally shot his neighbour’s daughter.

Advert

James Smith requested for someone to check on Yolanda Carr on the night of October 12 last year; she had a heart condition and had recently been in and out of intensive care, so when James saw her front door wide open at 2.30am he was worried something had happened to her.

However, James didn’t know Yolanda was actually in hospital that night and her daughter, Atatiana Jefferson, was at the home playing video games with her young nephew. He also didn’t know that when police officer Aaron Dean arrived at the house later that night, he would fire his weapon at Atatiana within seconds.

You can watch James talking about the incident here:

Advert

Bodycam footage on Dean’s person showed him walking up to a window at the back of the house, gun drawn, before Atatiana briefly appeared in the window. ‘Put your hands up, show me your hands,’ he shouted. A second later, he fired through the window and shot her.

‘When that bullet went off I heard her spirit say, ‘Don’t let them get away with it’,’ James said, as BBC News reports. ‘And that’s pretty much why I stayed out there all night long until they brought her out.’

Although police filled the street shortly after the fatal shooting, they wouldn’t tell James – who was standing directly opposite the house when the gun went off – what had happened. It wasn’t until they wheeled Atatiana’s body out six hours later that he knew she had been killed.

james smith atatiana jefferson police killing NBC DFW

Atatiana had been staying in her mother’s home while she was unwell. She was saving for medical school while caring for her mother and her eight-year-old nephew. ‘She intended to become a doctor,’ James said. ‘But that’s not going to happen now.’

He continued:

I have to live with this guilt, with this cloud hanging over me for the rest of my years… I look through my dining room window and I see Atatiana’s house. When I wash my dishes I look out of my window I see Atatiana’s house. When I sit on my back deck I see Atatiana’s house.

James said the killing of Atatiana has destroyed what little faith he had in law enforcement, adding: ‘We don’t have a relationship with the police because we don’t trust the police. So if we can stay out of their way, we’re fine.’

Advert

In fact, he has vowed not to call the police again because of what happened at his neighbour’s home and recently, when his sister heard gunshots in the neighbourhood and asked him to call 911, he refused.

Atatiana Jefferson Atatiana Jefferson/Facebook

‘It’s an experience that unfortunately, you would have to be a person of colour to understand,’ he said. ‘I don’t buy the police kneeling and hugging people, because we’ve been kneeling and hugging and praying for 60 years.’

James isn’t happy with how the case against Dean is being handled, either; the former officer resigned before he could be fired, after which he was arrested and indicted for murder in December. However, the trial has been delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis.

He said it troubles him that nobody from law enforcement has spoken to him since the night of the shooting, and he believes that if he hadn’t spoken to the media the morning of Atatiana’s death, it might not have even been investigated.

aaron dean police officer who killed atatiana jefferson Tarrant County Jail

He’s also upset with the pace of the trial, stating: ‘With the pandemic going on they said it could be 2021 before this thing starts. On the other hand, had it been a person of colour we’d be tried, convicted and have started our sentence already.’

‘We’re still holding our breath,’ he continued. ‘Pardon the phrase, but we can’t breathe.’

Our thoughts are with Atatiana’s loved ones, and all those whose lives were taken too soon at the hands of police.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.