Man Who Called Poison Control After Finding Shrimp Tails In Cereal Says It’s Being Inspected By Lab

The man who called poison control after finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch says the samples are now being inspected by a lab.

US writer and comedian Jensen Karp sent the internet into a frenzy yesterday after finding a variety of unusual things in his cereal box, including the end of what looks like a pair of shrimps.

‘Ummmm why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)’, he wrote in a tweet tagging the cereal brand, alongside a picture of an open bag of cereal with two tails.

The cereal company strongly denied that the samples were shrimp tails and suggested that it was likely ‘an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended’.

Karp was not impressed, rebuking the company for allegedly ‘gaslighting’ him. Upon a second inspection of the cereal bag, he also found a piece of string that looks like it could be dental floss, a ‘cinnamon covered pea thing’ and ‘black things’ cooked into several squares of cereal.

The comedian has told TMZ that countless laboratories across the US have offered to inspect the contents of the bag. One lab, based in New Jersey will test the samples of ‘black things’, which many of his followers believe could be rat droppings.

As for the shrimp tails, Jensen told Twitter that ‘a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species’.

‘THIS IS HAPPENING,’ he said, adding that the company is covering all the costs of testing.

‘Which is helpful when a corporation is telling the internet I actually found wads of sugar. So basically, my shrimp got a scholarship,’ he joked.

In an interview with The New York Times yesterday, Jensen said he is not currently considering legal action, but that could change once the results are in.

‘Obviously, if I ate rat poop, we’re gonna have to readdress that,’ he told the publication.

General Mills, the owner of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, has since issued a statement saying it is confident that the contamination did not occur at its facility.

‘We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us,’ the company said.