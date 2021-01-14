Man Who Carried Confederate Flag Into US Capitol Arrested Getty Images

The man who was seen carrying the Confederate flag into the US Capitol during the the riot has been arrested.

Kevin Seefried, who was carrying the white supremacist symbol, was arrested today, January 14, in Delaware for unlawful entry.

After photographs of the man were circulated online, police urged the public for their help in identifying him. Many others involved in last week’s riot have also been arrested after being identified from photographs taken during the ordeal on January 6.

Getty

According to The New York Times, the FBI has obtained 126,000 photographic and video tips as of earlier this week.

Adam Johnson, the man photographed stealing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, was also arrested after he was identified from the picture taken at the riot.

The 36-year-old has since been released from custody after signing a $25,000 signature bond. He was released from prison on Monday, January 11.

As of Tuesday, January 12, it was reported that more than 70 people had been arrested in relation to last week’s riot with Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, predicting this number could end up in the hundreds.

It was also said earlier this week that the FBI were pursuing at least 150 suspects in a nationwide manhunt.

While many of those arrested have been charged with unlawful entry, Sherwin added that prosecutors are looking at charging some rioters with sedition and conspiracy.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

Two police officers were arrested yesterday, January 13, in connection to the Capitol riot. Named as Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker, the two men have been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, as well as disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Robertson and Fracker both work for Rocky Mount Police Department, but have since been placed on leave.

Representative Jason Crow, a member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, has expressed concerns that military personnel attended the riot and is working to prevent any domestic terrorist-sympathisers working at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol PA Images

During a phone call over the weekend, Crow asked US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy for any National Guards deployed for the inauguration to undergo a review by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) beforehand.

Despite the riot leaving five people dead, Crow said that the riot could have been much worse.

Summarising his phone call with McCarthy, he said, ‘Long guns, Molotov cocktails, explosive devices and zip ties were recovered, which suggests a greater disaster was narrowly averted.’

