Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Also Facing Child Molestation Investigation

One of the men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is also the subject of a child molestation investigation.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was on the scene when former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael chased and gunned down Arbery while he was out running in his neighbourhood outside Brunswick, Georgia on February 23.

Bryan recorded footage of the fatal encounter and was arrested on May 21.

On July 15, the Glynn County Police Department requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) launch a sex crimes probe against Bryan based on allegations that had been made against him. The investigation was launched the next day.

According to First Coast News, as per the New York Post, a fact sheet of the investigation lists the type of case against Bryan as ‘child abuse/molestation’. The statement says the alleged incident took place in Camden County, and that the victim was a White female.

As the investigation is ongoing, no other details or documents related to the case have been released by the GBI.

In the case involving Arbery, Bryan has been charged with malice and felony murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, as did Travis and Greg McMichael.

During witness testimony in the bond motion, Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans confirmed Bryan is under investigation for sex crimes.

As per News4Jax, he commented:

There are texts to support the DOJ’s investigation. I can confirm as of yesterday, the GBI has opened an additional parallel investigation into sex crimes that stemmed from this. This now also heightens the risk of flight, as well.

A judge denied a motion motion requesting a gag order in the case.

Following Arbery’s death, Greg McMichael told the responding officer the jogger had caught their attention because he resembled a man who had been accused of a series of residential break-ins. McMichael said he and his son decided to grab their guns and chase him.

Bryan was accused of striking Arbery with his truck during the attack, and an arrest warrant said he tried ‘to confine and detain’ Arbery without legal authority by ‘utilising his vehicle on multiple occasions’ before Arbery was shot.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, asked the judge in the case to deny bond for Bryan during a victim impact statement, CNN reports.

She told the court:

I am asking this court to say no. He can not go home. He denied my son to go home. My son ran away. He ran, he ran. My son actually ran around him and my son actually ran for his life. But William Bryan did not allow my son to return home.

Judge Timothy Walmsley denied bond for Bryan, a decision Arbery’s family are ‘pleased with’. The family says it is ‘looking forward’ to a conviction in the case.

