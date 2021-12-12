unilad
Man Who Had 10 Covid Vaccines In One Day Sparks Investigation

by : Shola Lee on : 12 Dec 2021 14:41
A man who reportedly got vaccinated against Covid-19 up to ten times in one day has sparked an investigation. 

Professor Petousis-Harris said the ‘unbelievably selfish’ man took multiple doses, which likely would’ve caused higher fever, pain and headaches compared to those who got the regular dose.

Petousis-Harri explained the man wasn’t likely to come to serious harm as a result of the jabs:

We know that people have in error been given the whole five doses in a vial instead of it being diluted, we know that has happened overseas, and we know with other vaccines errors have occurred and there has been no long-term problems.

It’s alleged that the man received so many doses because he was being paid for each jab.

Astrid Koornneef, a group manager operations for New Zealand’s vaccination programme also spoke about the case: ‘We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies.’

The manager went on to add how having an inaccurate vaccination status could impact the future of the vaccine programme.

‘Having an inaccurate vaccination status not only puts you at risk, it puts your friends, whānau and community at risk, and the healthcare teams that treat you now in the future.

‘Medical practitioners operate in a high-trust environment and rely on people to act in good faith to share information accurately to assist with their treatment.’

It has not been confirmed where in New Zealand the incident took place.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, COVID, investigation, New Zealand, vaccine

