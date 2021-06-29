unilad
Advert

Man Who Killed A Black Cop And An Army Veteran Being Investigated For White Supremacy

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Jun 2021 16:16
Man Who Killed A Black Cop And An Army Veteran Being Investigated For White SupremacySuffolk County District Attorney's Office/CBS Boston

A man who killed two Black bystanders after crashing a stolen lorry into a house is believed to have been a white supremacist, police have said.

Retired police officer Dave Green and military veteran Ramona Cooper were shot dead by Nathan Allen, 28, in Winthrop, Massachusetts on Saturday, June 26. Allen was killed during a shoot-out with police shortly after.

Advert

In a press conference on Monday, investigators confirmed they had discovered ‘troubling white supremacist rhetoric’ in the gunman’s handwriting, including anti-Semitic content and other racist writings.

David Green and Ramona Cooper were killed by a white supremacist (PA Images)PA Images

‘This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race. About whites being ‘apex predators.’ He drew swastikas,’ Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins wrote in a statement, per BBC News.

The gunman is understood to have stolen a lorry from a garage in Winthrop, before crashing it into an unoccupied home. He then attempted to unsuccessfully carjack another vehicle before walking away, during which time he shot Cooper three times in the back, and retired State Trooper Green seven times, according to NBC Boston.

Advert
Nathan Allen shot two people after crashing truck (PA Images)PA Images

Rollins’ statement drew links between the gunman’s white supremacist views and the increase in racially-motivated violence currently being seen in the United States, confirming that although the shooter had interacted with ‘multiple people’ on his rampage, he had ‘only shot and killed the two Black people he encountered’.

The gunman is understood to have legally owned his weapon, and had no criminal history. In a press conference, Rollins paid tribute to the two victims, saying, ‘This is a sad day. These two people protected our rights. They fought for us to be safe.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

Drug Users Are Paying More Than Double The Street Price For ‘Ethically Sourced’ Cocaine
News

Drug Users Are Paying More Than Double The Street Price For ‘Ethically Sourced’ Cocaine

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Conservatorship
Music

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Speaks Out About Conservatorship

New Documentary Reveals How Ghislaine Maxwell Became Epstein’s ‘Shadow’
Film and TV

New Documentary Reveals How Ghislaine Maxwell Became Epstein’s ‘Shadow’

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Massachusetts, no-article-matching, Shooting, US, US News

Credits

BBC News

  1. BBC News

    US 'white supremacist' shoots two black bystanders

 