Man Who Killed A Black Cop And An Army Veteran Being Investigated For White Supremacy

A man who killed two Black bystanders after crashing a stolen lorry into a house is believed to have been a white supremacist, police have said.

Retired police officer Dave Green and military veteran Ramona Cooper were shot dead by Nathan Allen, 28, in Winthrop, Massachusetts on Saturday, June 26. Allen was killed during a shoot-out with police shortly after.

In a press conference on Monday, investigators confirmed they had discovered ‘troubling white supremacist rhetoric’ in the gunman’s handwriting, including anti-Semitic content and other racist writings.

‘This individual wrote about the superiority of the white race. About whites being ‘apex predators.’ He drew swastikas,’ Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins wrote in a statement, per BBC News.

The gunman is understood to have stolen a lorry from a garage in Winthrop, before crashing it into an unoccupied home. He then attempted to unsuccessfully carjack another vehicle before walking away, during which time he shot Cooper three times in the back, and retired State Trooper Green seven times, according to NBC Boston.

Rollins’ statement drew links between the gunman’s white supremacist views and the increase in racially-motivated violence currently being seen in the United States, confirming that although the shooter had interacted with ‘multiple people’ on his rampage, he had ‘only shot and killed the two Black people he encountered’.

The gunman is understood to have legally owned his weapon, and had no criminal history. In a press conference, Rollins paid tribute to the two victims, saying, ‘This is a sad day. These two people protected our rights. They fought for us to be safe.’