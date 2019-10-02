Man Who Led Police On Two-Hour Chase Through Corn Maze Finally Arrested

KNTV/ABC7

A California man suspected of stalking a former girlfriend led police on a two hour search of a corn maze before his eventual arrest.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Ryan Kenneth Watt of Petaluma, ran across Highway 101 into the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch corn maze in a bid to evade arrest.

Officers from the Petaluma Police Department conducted a thorough, two hour long search of the maze, eventually finding and arresting Watt who had been hiding inside a chicken coop.

Find out more in the following news report:

As reported by The Press Democrat, Petaluma Police Department officers began searching for Watt on the morning of Friday, September 27 after he reportedly violated a restraining order which barred him from speaking to his ex-girlfriend.

This former girlfriend informed officers Watt had been texting and calling her to request charges be dropped in a stalking case against him.

After searching for Watt – who is homeless – at homeless encampments in the surrounding area, officers eventually discovered him at one located in north Petaluma. However, Watt was able to run from police who were then unable to find him.

Upon returning the following morning – at approximately 8.55 am – officers once again spotted Watt. However, once again he ran from them, this time heading across Highway 101 and straight into the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch corn maze.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch

With the assistance of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer, police established a perimeter around the maze, with three-person groups conducting an extensive search of the four acre area. A CHP helicopter was even used to try and find Watt.

By 11 am the helicopter was nearly out of fuel and Watt was nowhere to be found. However, an officer spotted the chicken coop while exiting the maze and decided to look inside.

Here he found Watt, who was then arrested without incident as reported by The Press Democrat.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch

Following his arrest, Watt was booked into the Sonoma County Jail where he was held on suspicion of violating a restraining order, attempting to dissuade a victim of a crime and resisting arrest, as well as for a warrant in an unrelated September prowling case.

A judge has reportedly approved a bail enhancement, with Watt’s bail now set at $250,000.

The National Stalking Helpline offers guidance and information to those who ave been affected by harassment or stalking. You can contact them on 0808 802 0300.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]