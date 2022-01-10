Man Who Made Bomb Threat To Jump Doja Cat Concert Queue Arrested
A man has been arrested after he made a bomb threat to try and jump the queue at a Doja Cat concert.
On Saturday, January 8, a queue waited outside of Monument Circle in Indianapolis for 12 hours to attend a free concert by Doja Cat, which was hosted in the run-up to the College Football Playoff between Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.
However, at 5pm, the area had to be cleared by police for 20 minutes after a man claimed he was carrying a backpack containing an explosive device.
The man was later arrested after it was discovered he had outstanding warrants.
Deputy Chief Joshua Barker reported that the the reason behind the man’s threat was so he could try ‘to advance in line’. He explained that the man ‘exercised very poor judgement and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack’, as per IndyStar.
In a statement released onto Twitter, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) noted that an investigation is still ongoing:
IMFP has arrested a man who was trying to get through the security line for AT&T’s Playoff Playlist Live at Monument Circle. Nearby witnesses told police the individual said he had an explosive on him.
IMPD officers responded, searched his bag and did not find an explosive. The man had unrelated outstanding warrants and was immediately arrested for those. He currently is in police custody.
Police believe there is no active threat and the investigation is ongoing.
The concert did go ahead despite the disruption, as the backpack was eventually cleared by police as being safe, the BBC reports.
For 12 hours, fans were subject to freezing temperatures, dropping to even -9C, alongside rain and ice.
Many took to Twitter to post about the queuing time and the delays caused by the bomb threat. One said, ‘Bomb threat and someone in cuffs at the Doja Cat concert 10 minutes before we were supposed to go in. I am LIVID.’
Another said:
the doja cat concert in downtown indy is free and a F*CKING sh*t show. we are currently winter weather advisory and the whole city is a sheet of ice. there was a bomb threat. doja out here performing in freezing rain. oh! and we are an omicron hotspot!
A third wrote, ‘My boyfriend and I waited at the front of the line since noon, just for us to get trampled and fearing for our lives.’
A fight also broke out when the singer took to the stage at around 9.40pm.
A pair of drumsticks were reportedly thrown into the audience by a member of Doja Cat’s band, resulting in her having to stop her performance to tell the audience to ‘chill’.
She said, ‘Listen, no fighting. I don’t want to see that, I don’t want to see that at all. I care about you, and it’s way too cold out here for that.’
