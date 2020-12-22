Man Who Murdered Grace Millane Convicted Of Attacking Two More Women TVNZ/PA Images

The man guilty of British backpacker Grace Millane’s murder has been found guilty of attacking two other women.

Jesse Kempson, who can now be named after a court order hiding his identity was lifted, killed 21-year-old Millane in a hotel room in Auckland, New Zealand, in December 2018. In February, he was jailed for a minimum of 17 years.

Advert 10

Millane was in New Zealand on a gap year after finishing her degree at the University of Lincoln, and met Kempson through the popular dating app Tinder.

Grace Millane PA Images

Her disappearance, just before her 22nd birthday, was covered by global news outlets before Kempson was later found guilty.

Following his conviction earlier this year, two other women have come forward to say Kempson also attacked them. It has been reported that, eight months before Millane’s death, Kempson raped another British tourist who he also met via Tinder.

Advert 10

The unnamed woman didn’t report the rape at the time, but decided to come forward after seeing Kempson’s face in the news following Millane’s murder, The Guardian reports.

Kempson TVNZ

In a statement read to the court at Kempson’s sentencing, the victim said, ‘Every time I went to sleep, I’d see your eyes popping out of your head, staring at me in anger,’ Sky News reports.

She continued:

Advert 10

I am not scared. I am strong. I am not alone. I am loved. I have so much to look forward to in my life and I will not look back. You don’t have any power over me any more.

In addition, Kempson has been convicted of eight further offences against his former partner, including threatening her with a knife and forcing her into humiliating sex acts.

Justice Geoffrey Venning found 28-year-old Kempson guilty of the additional charges last month and sentenced him to 11 years in jail for the two crimes, which will be served concurrently with the minimum of 17 years he’s serving for the murder of Millane.

PA Images

Advert 10

After the ruling, Kempson shouted to Justice Venning, ‘You have no reason to convict me. You’re full of sh*t, mate’. Justice Venning said it was clear Kempson didn’t accept his actions, and told him, ‘You have no remorse or insight into it’.

On Friday, December 18, Kempson had his conviction appeal regarding Millane’s death dismissed by the Court of Appeal, BBC News reports.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.