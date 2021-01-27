Man Who Plotted To Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Pleads Guilty Kent County Sheriff/PA Images

A man who was arrested for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pleaded guilty.

Ty Garbin, 25, planned to kidnap the politician in a bid to overthrow the state government and put her on trial for treason. There were also reportedly potential plans to ‘take out’ Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

First breaking in October 2020, Garbin is the first conviction linked to the case. He pleaded guilty today, January 27, and is currently facing life in prison.

Kent County Sherriff

Garbin is one of 14 people thought to be members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer and discussing plans to attack the state capitol.

Six others alongside Garbin were charged in October for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, all of whom have been denied bond.

Adam Fox, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, and Barry Croft were the named co-conspirators, with Fox alleged to be the group’s ringleader.

According to USA Today, the other eight tied to the group are facing terrorism charges in state court for allegedly plotting a violent attack on the state capitol.

PA Images

Prosecutors have said that the 14 in question were ‘ frustrated over strict COVID-19 lockdown orders in Democrat-run states’, reported The Daily Beast.

Defence lawyers have since argued that the group were simply ‘blowing off steam’ and that they had no real plan to kidnap anyone.

As part of Garbin’s plea agreement he has agreed to ‘fully cooperate’ with the authorities, the US Attorney’s Office, Michigan State Police, and other law enforcement agencies – something that may lead to the 25-year-old receiving a shorter sentence.

In addition to cooperating with the authorities, Garbin has agreed to take a polygraph test and testify against other group members.

PA Images

During his trial, Garbin’s lawyer argued that he was a ‘bystander’ of the whole thing. However, prosecutors described the man as an ‘active participant’ in the plot and that he cased the governor’s vacation home at night, texted about blowing up a bridge to slow police down and offered to paint his boat for ‘night fishing’ as part of a plan to leave her stranded in Lake Michigan, as per USA Today.

In an FBI affidavit, a Wolverine Watchmen militia member became an informant for them, which led to the authorities becoming aware of the group’s plan last year.

According to the FBI, they were plotting ‘the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components and taking ‘violent action’ against state governments that they believed were violating the US Constitution, reported The Daily Beast.