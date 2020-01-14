Man Who P*ssed Himself In Front Of Judge Last Year Sh*t Himself At Latest Hearing Wikiemedia/Shutterstock

A man who is accused of rape soiled his pants on the way out of court before smearing it all over his shirt, according to reports.

Isham Kayubi appeared in court in Singapore today, January 14, where he faced four charges of rape and two charges of sexual assault against two 14-year-old victims.

It comes after the 49-year-old urinated in his pants and flashed his penis in court during a hearing in August last year. Following the incident, the judge adjourned the hearing and Kayubi was taken for a psychiatric assessment, which found him to be mentally sound.

Kayubi’s appearance in court today saw proceedings delayed for more than an hour because he said he wanted to go to the toilet, before sh*tting himself on the way to the bathroom.

The defendant refused to be changed and therefore returned to court where he was sat on a plastic sheet, causing a smell the judge described as ‘malingering’.

Prosecutor James Chew told the court Kayubi should be issued a warning and told to refrain from any further acts that could obstruct proceedings.

As per Channel News Asia, Justice See Kee Oon said:

I also wanted to ascertain, just to be totally fair to the accused, that he has not exhibited any issues of control over his bowels.

The judge added:

Now we have waited for over an hour to commence this trial today. I am still prepared to give you the benefit of doubt. I have asked the deputy public prosecutor to ascertain if there are any biological issues that need to be addressed, whether medically if there are issues that affect control of your bowels. I do not have any evidence of that at this stage.

When asked via a court interpreter how he wished to plead, Kayubi – who was unrepresented – said nothing, as he had done in his previous hearing.

The judge said they would ‘proceed on the basis that he is claiming trial’.

Justice See Kee Oon went on to ask offices to check the shackles on Kayubi to ‘prevent further antics of this nature’.

He said:

I cannot see how it is possible that faeces accidentally got onto his shirt. That appears to be deliberate in nature unless I am advised otherwise.

Kayubi, who worked as a part-time delivery man, is accused of committing ‘a series of heinous sexual offences’ against two teenagers in short space of time.

He is said to have lured the two girls back to his house under false pretences, where he allegedly raped them and filmed the process, according to deputy public prosecutors James Chew and Jane Lim.

According to the prosecution’s case, one of the girls agreed to house-sit for Kayubi in exchange for a free mobile phone in October 2017, so he took her back to his home on his motorcycle.

Once at his home, he is said to have forced her to perform oral sex on him and then raped her, threatening he would call his friends to ‘gang bang’ her if she refused.

It’s claimed he filmed the assault on his phone and told her he would release the video if she told anyone about it, before sending her home with $20.

Kayubi is said to have approached the girl again in November 2017 with a long wooden object. He allegedly told her he wanted to speak about the previous events, before taking her home and raping her again.

The second victim is said to have been offered $150 to clean his house before he raped her, again threatening to get his friends round if she refused. The prosecution says it will use the video footage as evidence in the trial going forward.

After soiling himself, Kayubi reportedly smeared his poo on the glass panel in court, before asking the interpreter if she would like a face mask.

If found guilty he could face up to 20 years in prison for each offence.