Man Who Pulled Gun On Protesters Says He’s A Victim Of ‘Terrorism’ And His ‘Life Has Been Ruined’ By Video

When I saw that mob coming through the gate with their rage and their anger, I thought that we would be overrun in a second.

By the time I was out there with my rifle, the people were 20 or 30 feet from my front wall. I was literally afraid that within seconds they would surmount the wall and come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything that I had worked for and struggled for for the last 32 years.

[…] I saw it all going up in flames and my life destroyed in an instant and I did what I thought I had to do to protect my hearth, my home and my family.