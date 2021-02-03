Man Who Pushed Voter Fraud Conspiracies For Trump Now Being Investigated For Voter Fraud PA Images

A pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist who peddled false claims of voter fraud is now being investigated for voter fraud himself, after allegations he voted out of state.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has confirmed it is exploring whether Lin Wood voted in Atlanta, despite officially being a resident of South Carolina at the time of the election in November.

It’s an ironic twist of fate for Wood, who sued Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over unsubstantiated claims over voter irregularities in Georgia – which proved a crucial state in both the presidential and Senate contests – as part of a series of unsuccessful lawsuits filed by him and ‘kraken lawyer’ Sidney Powell.

lin wood PA Images

Wood, who made his career as a personal injury lawyer, denies the allegations. In a statement given to CBS News he said that he had been a resident of Georgia since 1955, adding that he only changed his residency to South Carolina this week, February 1, 2021.

He called the investigation: ‘pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger,’ and later wrote on private messaging app Telegram that he had left Georgia because the state ‘falsely accused me and shunned me.’

According to the Georgia state code, a person is no longer eligible to vote in the state if they move to a different state ‘with the intention of remaining there an indefinite time and making such state the person’s place of residence.’

brad raffensberger PA Images

A staunch backer of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Wood was among the first of a number of pro-Trump figures to be banned from Twitter in the wake of the US Capitol riot on January 6.

Hours before the attack, he tweeted ‘the time has come Patriots,’ while in the lead up to the riot he was condemned by members of Trump’s campaign team for posting that former Vice President Mike Pence should ‘face execution by firing squad’, The Daily Beast reports. Similar posts promoting violence and conspiracy theories were also removed from his profile on the free-speech app Parler.

Wood’s actions have also led to a series of investigations into his professional conduct. He was recently removed from a case in Delaware after being labelled ‘a toxic stew of mendacity’ by a judge, and has also been asked to take a mental health evaluation to prove his ability to continue to practice law in the state of Georgia.