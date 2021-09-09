Man Who Stole Ambulance Said It Was Taking Too Long To Receive Treatment

PA Images/KLFY

A man who was arrested for stealing an ambulance from a hospital said he did it because he had spent too long waiting for treatment.

Kerry Cormier was taken into police custody on Wednesday, September 8, after getting into a car accident in Lafayette, Los Angeles, earlier that day.

Cormier sustained an injury that caused pain in his back and side, so he was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to Lafayette General Hospital, where he was left in a lobby to await treatment. However, Cormier later left the emergency room and allegedly stole an ambulance parked outside.

Pexels

St Landry emergency medical services (EMS) alerted Duson Police to the situation, explaining the ambulance, which was equipped with a GPS tracking device, was travelling into Duson. Though officers managed to intercept and attempt to stop the ambulance, the driver is said to have refused to pull over and continued driving for another 10 miles until they reached the East Crowley Exit.

The ambulance reportedly entered the car park of a Family Physicians Clinic before circling the driveway and striking another car. Cormier then allegedly jumped from the ambulance and ran into the clinic before he was arrested by the officers who had been pursuing him.

When questioned by police, Cormier recalled his car crash and explained that after waiting to be seen at Lafayette General Hospital he decided to go to a different hospital for quicker service, KATC News reports.

The Family Physicians Clinic was apparently Cormier’s third attempt at being seen by a doctor, as he first drove to UHC in Lafayette, where again he was left to wait for treatment. The facility where Cormier was arrested was also the workplace of his primary care physician.

PA Images

Duson Police confirmed Cormier had been involved in a crash before being transported to the hospital, and said the medics who drove the ambulance entered the emergency room to deliver their patient and realised upon exiting that their ambulance had been stolen.

Following his arrest, Cormier was transported to Acadia General Hospital in Crowley where he was, likely much to his delight, finally seen by a doctor, who confirmed he had a rib fracture.

The driver was treated for his injury before being released for incarceration.

In the wake of the events, Duson Police booked Cormier into the Acadia Parish Jail on the felony charge of possession of stolen property. Additional charges may follow as Lafayette Police are investigating the theft of the ambulance from Lafayette General Hospital.