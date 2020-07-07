Man Who Sucker Punched 12-Year-Old Dancing Kid In Missouri Charged With Felony Assault Michael Crank Curry/Facebook

The suspect who punched a 12-year-old boy dancing on a Missouri street corner is being hunted by police, and has been charged with two felonies.

After live footage of the assault on Ethan – who goes by the name Eman – went viral, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has been ramping up efforts to track down the assailant.

Yesterday, July 6, police issued a formal arrest warrant and officially identified the suspect as Cedric Charles Moore Jr., a 27 year-old male. In a statement, a warning was issued to ‘anyone harboring Moore… [they] should know they may be criminally charged for their actions’.

Moore has been charged with felony assault in the second degree and felony child endangerment in the first degree ‘due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act’. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash only.

The incident took place on Friday, July 3, at around 11.30pm. As Micheal ‘Crank’ Curry – who runs a local dance studio where Eman and the other boy in the video train – filmed on Facebook Live, the suspect pulled up in a dark-coloured car, walked over and punched him from behind with ‘extreme force in an unprovoked attack’.

Curry’s footage of the attack can be seen in the livestream below, starting at the four-minute mark:

⚙👀 Posted by Micheal Crank Curry on Friday, July 3, 2020

Eman fell to the ground and began bleeding from a head wound, while Curry got up and chased the man back to the car, but the vehicle quickly drove away. Eman was transported to hospital, however he has since been released and is recovering from home.

His mum, Stephanie Zigler, told TMZ: ‘I appreciate the police department for taking the case so seriously, and I know my son appreciates it too. I don’t think I will feel any relief until he is arrested. As of now it’s just words on paper, there hasn’t been any real consequence.’

Man punches dancer performing on street Michael Crank Curry/Facebook

Curry added that ‘anyone who’s willing to hit a kid like that, there’s no telling what they’re going to do next’. In the immediate fallout, police have made multiple attempts to locate Moore, however they’ve ‘been met with a lack of cooperation from the suspect’s friends and family’.

The police statement added:

The public has understandably expressed a desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime for this heinous crime. In accordance with state statutes, this charge would only apply if the assault was categorised to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim.

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann earlier commented on the heinous attack, saying: ‘This is a cowardly and disgusting act of inexcusable violence on one of our public streets, and the Cape Girardeau Police would like to ensure that this suspect is safely apprehended.’

While officers continue to survey locations where Moore may found, anyone with information is urged to get in contact with the police.