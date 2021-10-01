Man Who Thought He Was ‘Dying’ Sues Company For CBD Tincture That Contained THC
A major CBD company is being sued by a man who ‘thought he was dying’ after taking a product that contained THC.
Jason Crawforth claims that he’d bought bottles of CBD drops from a dispensary in Oregon to use as pain relief as he recovered from kidney surgery. According to the lawsuit, while the first bottle worked as advertised, he began feeling ‘strange’ side effects upon using the second tincture.
Speaking to local news station Katu 2 ABC, Crawforth recalled ‘not knowing where I was, if I was talking, my heart rate was north of 140 beats a minute and I thought I was dying.’
As it turned out, the bottle in fact contained THC – the active ingredient in cannabis that causes a high in users. Now, Crawforth is suing the product’s manufacturer, Curaleaf – one of the biggest CBD manufacturers in the United States – and claims that he’s continuing to feel the effects of the drops several weeks later.
‘It’s been over three weeks since this experience, and I’m still in a brain fog,’ said Crawforth. ‘Every three nights, I wake up, night terrors, envisioning a crash or that I’m out of my mind and I can’t recover.’
According to Katu 2 ABC, at least eight people have reported similar experiences to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, leading to a recall of the tincture in the state.
In a statement, Curaleaf said that ‘hundreds’ of bottles had been mislabelled following a mix-up at its Portland, Oregon factory.
They said:
The Oregon Curaleaf team recently learned that a batch of Select CBD Drops produced on May 14, 2021, and only sold in Oregon dispensaries, was found to contain elevated THC levels.
Following our internal investigation, we discovered that an unintentional human error at our facility led to the production of a batch of CBD drops that were actually THC drops, and vice versa. We have worked with the OLCC to recall the two batches in question, and the limited number of remaining units have been removed from sale.
It’s understood that around 500 bottles of Select CBD Drops have been sold in Oregon since June 2021.
