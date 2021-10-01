Man Who Thought He Was ‘Dying’ Sues Company For CBD Tincture That Contained THC

The Oregon Curaleaf team recently learned that a batch of Select CBD Drops produced on May 14, 2021, and only sold in Oregon dispensaries, was found to contain elevated THC levels.

Following our internal investigation, we discovered that an unintentional human error at our facility led to the production of a batch of CBD drops that were actually THC drops, and vice versa. We have worked with the OLCC to recall the two batches in question, and the limited number of remaining units have been removed from sale.