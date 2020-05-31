Man Who Threatened Protestors With Bow And Arrow Has His Car Flipped @Gingersonfire/Twitter/PA Images

Protestors in Utah flipped a car and set it on fire after the driver threatened them with a bow and arrow.

The dramatic incident took place during a demonstration in Salt Lake City yesterday, May 30, where members of the public had gathered to protest racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

The driver, who later identified himself to a local television news station as Brandon McCormick, parked alongside the protest and took a bow and arrow out of his car.

Man who threatened protestors with bow and arrow Salt Lake City Utah PA Images

One protestor filmed as McCormick began lining up his arrow and shouted across to him, saying: ‘You call yourself an American?’

He responded: ‘Yes I’m American, all lives matter!’

The person behind the camera could then be heard yelling ‘Don’t you dare!’ as McCormick aimed his arrow at other protestors, as if he were about to shoot.

See the video here:

It’s unclear whether McCormick ever fired an arrow, but protestors were quick to try and stop him as footage shows him being tackled by the crowds.

KUTV news reporter Kelly Vaughen said at least 15 people pinned McCormick to his vehicle and began punching, kicking and throwing things at him.

Protestors are said to have looted and flipped McCormick’s car before setting it on fire. According to KSL.com, as per the New York Post, police took McCormick into custody following the incident.

McCormick suffered a cut above his eye from the brawl, which he later told a reporter started when he shouted ‘all lives matter’. He claims two black men ‘beat’ him through his open window before he got out with the bow.

He continued:

Then I pulled out weapons, then I got beat up some more, then cops grabbed me and my car got totalled. I’m a changed civilian, I’ve changed my life, I back up the law enforcement. I know some cops are bad.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall put a curfew in place from 8pm on Saturday until 6am on Monday in the hopes of dispersing protestors.

In a press conference shortly after 9pm on Saturday, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown urged activists to return home, stating that police would arrest anyone who didn’t comply with the curfew, KUER News reports.

He commented:

It is time to go home. This is not helping. Please, parents: call your kids and get them back home. Nothing good can come from this now.

Protestors flip car belonging to man who threatened them with bow and arrow PA Images

The Salt Lake City protest is one of many taking place across the US as people fight for justice for black people who have lost their lives to law enforcement.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

