Man Who Took Over Nancy Pelosi's Office During US Capitol Riot Arrested PA/Getty

The man who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office during the US Capitol riots has been arrested.

Named as Richard Barnett, the 60-year-old is now facing federal charges for his actions on Wednesday, January 6.

A picture of Barnett has circulated on social media where he can be seen sitting at Nancy Pelosi’s desk while reclining in her chair with his feet up on the desk.

Barnett is facing charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, according to NBC News.

US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas told the news outlet that Barnett, from Arkansas, had been arrested yesterday, January 8. He’s currently being held at Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville.

A video of Barnett, known as ‘Bigo’, has also surfaced on social media where he can be seen recalling Wednesday’s events in his own words.

Speaking to a reporter while holding an envelope he took from Pelosi’s office, the 60-year-old says, ‘I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were f*cking macing me and I couldn’t f*cking see, and so I figured, well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, so I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f*cking worth it’.

Barnett adds that he left Pelosi a note on her desk that read, ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you b*tch’.

FBI have warned others involved in the riots that they’re coming for them as well. As per The Guardian, Steven D’Antuono, the FBI Washington field office’s assistant director in charge said, ‘Just because you’ve left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol.’

Following the riots earlier this week, Pelosi – Speaker of the United States House of Representatives – has since called for Trump to resign from office ‘immediately’.

She wrote in a statement shared yesterday, January 8, ‘Nearly 50 years ago, after years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go.’

Pelosi continued:

Today, following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office – immediately. If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action.

Her call for Trump’s resignation came after the current POTUS told rioters that he ‘loved them’.