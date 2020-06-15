Essex Man Who Urinated Near PC Keith Palmer Memorial Jailed For Two Weeks

Man Who Urinated Near PC Keith Palmer Memorial Jailed For Two Weeks Alamy/PA

A 28-year-old counter-protester who was arrested for urinating beside the memorial of a murdered police officer has been jailed for two weeks.

Andy Banks, of Stansted, Essex, claimed he had attended the protests – attended by many members of the far right – to ‘protect statues’.

However, Banks ended up sparking anger after he was photographed peeing beside the memorial of PC Keith Palmer, a police officer who died during the 2017 Westminster terror attack.

Speaking in response to the photograph, Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid said:

We are aware of a disgusting and abhorrent image circulating on social media of a man appearing to urinate on a memorial to PC Palmer. I feel for PC Palmer’s family, friends and colleagues. We have immediately launched an investigation and will gather all the evidence available to us and take appropriate action.

As per BBC News, Banks was charged with outraging public decency by officers on Sunday, June 14, after having handed himself in.

Banks appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, June 15, where he admitted to the offence. He was jailed for two weeks by magistrates.

Prosecutor Michael Mallon explained that Banks had been in central London to ‘protect statues’, however he had confessed that he didn’t know which statues he was there to protect.

Banks had reportedly drunk 16 pints during the night of Friday, June 12, and into the morning of Saturday, June 13, and had not slept.

His counsel Stuart Harris has said Banks is ‘ashamed by his actions’, and that he had been suffering with mental health issues.

MP Tobias Ellwood, who administered first aid to PC Palmer as he lay dying, was one of the many people to criticise Banks’s behaviour, tweeting:

Absolute shame on this man. Of all the images to emerge over these few testing days I find this one of most abhorrent.

PC Keith Palmer was one of the five people murdered by terrorist Khalid Masood on March 22, 2017. He was awarded a posthumous George Medal in honour of the bravery he demonstrated when confronting Masood.

Large groups moved across London over the course of the weekend, with far-right activists amongst the crowds. Some could be seen giving Nazi salutes by the covered statue of Sir Winston Churchill.

There were various reported clashes with police in riot gear. Some officers were pelted with missiles, while others were kicked and punched. Six police officers suffered minor injuries during these altercations.