Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned For 8 Years Overturned His Own Conviction And Became A Lawyer

To be able to go back in a courtroom in the same state in which I was wrongfully convicted, and them now having to address me as an attorney, it gives you a sense of, ‘I am human. I am human, and respect me as such.’

I strongly believe that the problems with our criminal justice system will only get better when we infiltrate the system, meaning more Black judges, more Black prosecutors, more Black, young Black attorneys, like young Black knowledgeable, powerful young men changing the stereotype that we’ve had to deal with forever.

That’s what we need, and I’m hoping my story will go to that movement.