Man Who Wore Fake Arm To Covid Vaccine Appointment Prompts Investigation

Police in Italy have launched an investigation after a man wore a fake arm to his coronavirus vaccine appointment.

As COVID-19 vaccines and booster schemes continue across the globe, members of the public are being urged to receive their doses in a bid to reduce the impacts of the virus.

The Italian man in his 50s was among those who attended an appointment for a vaccine in Biella, north-west Italy recently, but when the nurse went to administer the jab she found the skin to be ‘rubbery and cold’.

It became clear that the man had arrived for the vaccine with a silicone mould covering his real arm, with hopes the fake limb would allow him to receive a coronavirus vaccination certificate without actually having the vaccine enter his system.

Speaking to local media, per BBC News, the nurse said she noticed the pigment of the arm to be ‘too light’ when she rolled up the man’s sleeve. After being caught out, the man allegedly tried to persuade the nurse to turn a blind eye and administer the shot anyway.

Unfortunately for him the nurse was not willing to go along with his plot, and instead reported the man to the police for fraud. Local police are now investigating the incident, which also prompted criticism from local officials.

Albert Cirio, head of the Piedmont regional government, wrote on Facebook: ‘The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity.’

Cirio added that the plot was ‘unacceptable faced with the sacrifice that our entire community has paid during the pandemic, in terms of human lives, the social and economic cost’.

A social media post possibly written by the man and shared by La Repubblica featured a silicone body suit of a male chest, complete with fake arms, which was on sale on Amazon.

Alongside the listing, the Twitter user wrote: ‘If I go with this, will they notice? Maybe beneath the silicone I’ll even put on some extra clothes to avoid the needle reaching my real arm’.

The man found with the fake arm is thought to have been a health worker who had been suspended from his job after it became mandatory for all health workers in Italy to receive the vaccine.