Man Wins Millions After Claiming It Was The Bar’s Fault He Was Drunk

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant Bar And Grill/Facebook/PA Images

A Texan man has won millions after claiming that it was the bar’s fault that he was so drunk.

The lawsuit came as a result of the man getting into a fight in the restaurant’s car park with another customer.

Advert 10

Daniel Rawls ended up suffering an injury in the altercation, and the lawsuit claimed that it was La Fogata Mexican Grill‘s fault for having let both of the men leave together and for continuing to serve the man alcohol.

The Texan man has been awarded a whopping $5.5 million due to his claims against the restaurant, which is located at 708 East Broadway Street.

The incident took place in May 2019 and saw Rawls get into a physical fight with Robert Henrickson, which he alleges caused him to sustain a head injury.

Advert 10

Rawls filed his lawsuit through his attorney on May 17, according to court records, stating that the owner of the restaurant, Lourdes Galindo, and an unknown bartender were responsible for his injury. He accused the pair of negligence for allowing both men to drink in excess and also leave the restaurant together. According to the lawsuit, Rawls further accused the restaurant of negligence for not calling an ambulance after he sustained his injury.

The lawsuit accused the bartender of not having been adequately trained by Galindo to detect when customers had been overserved. Rawl also alleged that Galindo should have ensured that the parking lot was safe from anything that could ‘pose a tripping or falling hazard to intoxicated patrons’.

According to the lawsuit, Rawls’ head injury was ‘serious and debilitating’ and that it was caused not only by Henrickson, but by ‘an uneven parking lot’.

Advert 10

Rawls won the lawsuit due to a default judgement, meaning Lourdes Galindo did not respond to the suit or attend the hearing. Rawls was subsequently awarded a total of $5.5 million for five claims. The claims included premises liability, negligence and damages arising from foreseeable criminal conduct.

Andrews County jail records show that in February 2019 and May 2020, Rawls was arrested twice on charges of public intoxication.

While the Andrews County 109th District Court ruled in Rawls’ favour, the court did not rule on whether Rawls’ claims were true. The restaurant will have 30 days to appeal if it wants a retrial.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support.

Advert 10