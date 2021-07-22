unilad
Advert

Man With COVID-19 Sneaks Onto Plane Disguised As His Wife

by : Daniel Richardson on : 22 Jul 2021 18:48
Man With COVID-19 Sneaks Onto Plane Disguised As His WifePA Images

A man in Indonesia managed to board a plane disguised as his wife, but the master plan fell apart.

There have been a number of reports about people attempting to evade the restrictions enforced to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, few are as odd as a report that a man dressed as his wife boarded a Citilink plane travelling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku.

Advert

The man reportedly purchased a plane ticket with his wife’s name, took her ID to the airport and had her PCR test result and vaccination card. Seemingly, those at the airport didn’t realise that the husband was fraudulently claiming to be his wife.

Citilink plane (PA Images)PA Images

The ruse was only rumbled when a flight attendant aboard the plane noticed the man getting changed in the bathroom and reported the incident to the authorities. Ternate police then arrested the man when the plane landed.

As per ABC, chief Aditya Laksimada detailed the incident:

Advert

He bought the plane ticket with his wife’s name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife’s name. All documents are under his wife’s name.

The man was only identified by his initials and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. It turns out that he had the virus and is now self-isolating at home. The police have stated that an investigation into the matter will continue.

Indonesia is currently facing the worst surge of COVID-19 cases in Asia, with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has seen 2.9 million cases and 77,583 fatalities in total.

In response, Indonesia has toughened travel restrictions and made negative coronavirus tests mandatory for flights. Additionally, public gathering restrictions have been increased during Eid al-Adha.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat
Technology

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space
News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures
News

UK Heatwave Deaths Rise Amid Record High Temperatures

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages
News

Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, COVID-19, Flight, Indonesia, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

ABC

  1. ABC

    Man with coronavirus disguises as wife on Indonesian flight

 