Man With COVID-19 Sneaks Onto Plane Disguised As His Wife

A man in Indonesia managed to board a plane disguised as his wife, but the master plan fell apart.

There have been a number of reports about people attempting to evade the restrictions enforced to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, few are as odd as a report that a man dressed as his wife boarded a Citilink plane travelling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku.

The man reportedly purchased a plane ticket with his wife’s name, took her ID to the airport and had her PCR test result and vaccination card. Seemingly, those at the airport didn’t realise that the husband was fraudulently claiming to be his wife.

The ruse was only rumbled when a flight attendant aboard the plane noticed the man getting changed in the bathroom and reported the incident to the authorities. Ternate police then arrested the man when the plane landed.

As per ABC, chief Aditya Laksimada detailed the incident:

He bought the plane ticket with his wife’s name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife’s name. All documents are under his wife’s name.

The man was only identified by his initials and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. It turns out that he had the virus and is now self-isolating at home. The police have stated that an investigation into the matter will continue.

Indonesia is currently facing the worst surge of COVID-19 cases in Asia, with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has seen 2.9 million cases and 77,583 fatalities in total.

In response, Indonesia has toughened travel restrictions and made negative coronavirus tests mandatory for flights. Additionally, public gathering restrictions have been increased during Eid al-Adha.

