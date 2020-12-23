Man Worth $17 Billion Warns America's Massive Wealth Gap Could Lead To Conflict PA

The billionaire founder of the world’s largest hedge fund has urged the US government to address the problem of wealth inequality in the country.

Ray Dalio, the manager of Bridgewater Associates, said the divide between the rich and the poor is deeply worrying, and could lead to conflict if not solved.

He warned President-elect Joe Biden that a resolution will be needed to tackle inequality, political polarisation and debt.

‘There will have to be a resolution of the system working for the majority of the people in which there’s productivity,’ Dalio told CNN.

‘And that could be obtained either in a smart, bipartisan way — or it will come by greater conflict,’ he said.

Earlier this month, the US Labor Department reported claims for unemployment benefit had surged. As coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the country, more than 850,000 new people applied for the benefit in the first week of December, NBC reports.

‘I’ve studied the last 500 years of history and cycles and these things repeat over and over again,’ Dalio said.

‘Large wealth gaps with large values gaps at the same time as there’s a lot of debt and there’s an economic downturn produces conflict and vulnerability. In order to bring the country together and not have a form of civil war… there has to be the bringing of the country together — but in a smart way,’ he added.



He called for the government to place its focus on improving healthcare, infrastructure and education systems.

‘If we don’t have broad productivity and employment, which comes from education and jobs programs and such, then we’re going to have a continuation and worsening of the great polarity, and I think that’ll be a problem,’ he said.

Dalio also raised concerns about the political divide between Democrats and Republicans in the US.

Since election results deemed Joe Biden the next US president earlier this year, Donald Trump has launched a tireless campaign alleging voter fraud took place and the election was compromised.

Every single one of his claims has been deemed false by election officials. However, his efforts have riled up his supporters, with some even protesting the results.

‘The worst alternative is that one side or another says ‘this isn’t my country anymore, this isn’t my population,’ Dalio said.

He added: ‘That’s when the cause that people are behind is more important than the means of resolving their disagreements. That’s a threatening situation. History has shown that to be the case.’

In April 2011, Dalio and his wife joined Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge. The billionaire vowed to donate more than half his fortune to charitable causes within his lifetime.

Dalio, who has a net worth of approximately $17 billion, has voiced his support for raising taxes on the rich in the past.

When asked if the rich, like himself, should be taxed more, he told CNBC: ‘Of course. One way or another, the important thing is to take those tax dollars and make them productive.’