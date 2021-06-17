unilad
Manchester Arena Bomber ‘Should’ve Been Identified As Threat’, Inquiry Finds

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Jun 2021 14:18
Manchester Arena Bomber ‘Should’ve Been Identified As Threat’, Inquiry FindsPA Images

An inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing has said that the bomber should have been identified as a threat.

The harrowing ordeal took place at the end of Ariana Grande concert where Salman Ramadan Abedi detonated a homemade bomb that killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

The youngest victim was eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos, who died from her injuries.

Manchester arena bombing memorial (PA)PA Images

Over four years on from the bombing, inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said today, June 17, that Abedi should have been identified as a threat. The inquiry has also highlighted several opportunities where security could have intervened but failed to do so.

Saunders added that it would have been likely that Abedi would have still detonated the bomb even if he was confronted, but ‘the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less’ if he had been, BBC News reports.

The inquiry holds individuals part of the arena’s security and local police responsible for these failures.

Sir John Saunders, Chair of the Inquiry, arrives at Manchester Magistrates Court (PA)PA Images

The inquiry began in September 2020 and had the first stage of it’s results release today. Stage 2 will be released later this year, while the third and final stage will be released at a later date.

Abedi could not be held responsible for the attack and he also died in the blast, but his brother, Hashem Abedi, was found guilty in March 2020 of plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life, and of 22 counts of murder relating to the attack. He was sentenced to at least 55 years behind bars.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

