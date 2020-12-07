unilad
Advert

Manchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Admits Involvement In Terror Attack For First Time

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Dec 2020 11:44
Manchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Admits Involvement In Terror Attack For First TimeManchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Admits Involvement In Terror Attack For First TimeGreater Manchester Police/PA Images

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the man responsible for the 2017 attack on Manchester Arena, has admitted his involvement for the first time. 

Abedi, 23, was 2,000 miles away in Libya at the time of the attack, and previously denied knowing anything about his brother Salman’s plans to detonate the device that killed 22 people during an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Advert

He pleaded not guilty in his murder trial in March this year, but was ultimately jailed for a minimum of 55 years after being found guilty of all 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the injured survivors, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

Hashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester BombingHashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester BombingPA Images

Abedi did not give evidence at the Old Bailey trail, but provided a pre-prepared defence statement in which he denied involvement, and claimed to have been ‘shocked’ by what his brother had done and that he did not hold extremist views.

The trial delayed a public inquiry into the attack, but today, December 7, the inquiry heard that Abedi admitted to playing a ‘full part’ in the planning of the attack during an interview conducted in prison by the public inquiry’s legal team in October.

Advert

According to the Birmingham Mail, Paul Greaney QC said: ‘This will be news to others. On the 22 October, during the course of that interview, Hahem Abedi admitted that he had played a full part, and a knowing part, in the planning and preparation for the Arena attack.’

DCS Barraclough replied: ‘That’s a fair summary. There was no doubt in my mind.’

Hashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester BombingHashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester BombingPA Images

The news comes days after the inquiry heard that two security workers, who failed to pass on concerns about Salman Abedi to their control room, were not adequately supervised or trained for the position.

Advert

A worried father at the concert raised concerns about Abedi to worker Mohammed Agha after spotting him wearing a heavy backpack and acting suspiciously. Agha shared the report with colleague Kyle Lawler, who tried but failed to get through to the control room. He returned to his post minutes before the explosive device was detonated.

Independent security experts Colonel Richard Latham and Dr David BaMaung told the public inquiry both Agha and Lawler had ‘insufficient direction on how to respond or report suspicious behaviour and encouragement to act upon it’.

Salman Abedi was killed when the bomb went off.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands
News

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20
Sport

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia
News

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’
News

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News

Credits

Birmingham Mail

  1. Birmingham Mail

    Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi's brother admits he helped plan terror attack for first time

 