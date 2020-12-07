Manchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Admits Involvement In Terror Attack For First Time Greater Manchester Police/PA Images

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the man responsible for the 2017 attack on Manchester Arena, has admitted his involvement for the first time.

Abedi, 23, was 2,000 miles away in Libya at the time of the attack, and previously denied knowing anything about his brother Salman’s plans to detonate the device that killed 22 people during an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Advert 10

He pleaded not guilty in his murder trial in March this year, but was ultimately jailed for a minimum of 55 years after being found guilty of all 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the injured survivors, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

Hashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester Bombing PA Images

Abedi did not give evidence at the Old Bailey trail, but provided a pre-prepared defence statement in which he denied involvement, and claimed to have been ‘shocked’ by what his brother had done and that he did not hold extremist views.

The trial delayed a public inquiry into the attack, but today, December 7, the inquiry heard that Abedi admitted to playing a ‘full part’ in the planning of the attack during an interview conducted in prison by the public inquiry’s legal team in October.

Advert 10

According to the Birmingham Mail, Paul Greaney QC said: ‘This will be news to others. On the 22 October, during the course of that interview, Hahem Abedi admitted that he had played a full part, and a knowing part, in the planning and preparation for the Arena attack.’

DCS Barraclough replied: ‘That’s a fair summary. There was no doubt in my mind.’

Hashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester Bombing PA Images

The news comes days after the inquiry heard that two security workers, who failed to pass on concerns about Salman Abedi to their control room, were not adequately supervised or trained for the position.

Advert 10

A worried father at the concert raised concerns about Abedi to worker Mohammed Agha after spotting him wearing a heavy backpack and acting suspiciously. Agha shared the report with colleague Kyle Lawler, who tried but failed to get through to the control room. He returned to his post minutes before the explosive device was detonated.

Independent security experts Colonel Richard Latham and Dr David BaMaung told the public inquiry both Agha and Lawler had ‘insufficient direction on how to respond or report suspicious behaviour and encouragement to act upon it’.

Salman Abedi was killed when the bomb went off.