Manchester City Player Benjamin Mendy Charged With Further Count Of Rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape, bringing the accusations against him to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The allegations relate to five different women and refer to incidents that are said to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021.

Three counts of rape relate to October 11, 2020, another is alleged to have occurred on July 24, 2021, and another two relate to August 23, 2021. Mendy has also been charged with sexual touching on January 2, 2021.

The initial charges relate to four complainants over the age of 16, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, per Manchester Evening News, but the latest charge against the 27-year-old French international comes from a new complainant.

The accuser, who has not been named, claims to have been assaulted by Mendy also in July this year.

Mendy was charged last week with the latest offence, but the charge was subject to reporting restrictions. The restrictions were lifted as Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial, BBC News reports.

The footballer was arrested on August 26 and has remained in custody since. Mendy has also been suspended from Manchester City, where he lined out at left-back, pending an investigation.

His legal team has said the footballer denies the allegations.

Mendy is appearing at Chester Crown Court alongside his co-defendant, 40-year-old Louis Saha Matturie, who is also accused of serious sex offences against young women including six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Both Mendy and Matturie’s legal teams have applied to have the charges dismissed. If the application is turned down, both defendants are scheduled to enter a plea at Chester Crown Court.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas