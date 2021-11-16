Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape

PA Images

Manchester City footballer, Benjamin Mendy, has been charged with another two counts of rape, on top of his original four.

On August 26, 2021, the 27-year-old was charged in connection with allegations of sexual assault by Cheshire Constabulary.

The charges related to four complainants over the age of 16 years old and included four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, with the alleged incidents said to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The Crown Prosecution Service has since revealed the footballer has been charged with two additional counts of rape.

Alongside Mendy, Louis Saha Matturie, aged 40, has also been charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, Sky News reports.

In August, Mendy was suspended by Manchester City, who said the matter was ‘subject to a legal process’.

‘The Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,’ it previously stated.

Mendy is set to appear in Stockport Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

