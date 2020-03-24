Manchester Man Jailed For Reckless Driving With Woman In Boot
A man from Greater Manchester has been jailed for two years after driving like a ‘lunatic’ with a woman in his boot while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.
Keelan Nugent, an apprentice manual worker from Heywood, was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court yesterday, March 23.
The 20-year-old found himself on the end of prosecution following an incident on July 13 last year, in which six passengers were crammed into a small car on a night-out – leading to severe injuries for one woman who was in the boot.
Tyler Wilson, a 23-year-old estate agent, had been out with her sister Jenna and Jenna’s fiancé when they met Keelan and his friends. Upon deciding to head home, he offered everyone a lift in his VW Polo – despite the obvious lack of room.
Hesitantly, Tyler agreed to go in the boot, on the condition that Keelan drove slowly. However, he didn’t take heed of that warning – the drunk driver, who had also taken drugs that evening, jumped two sets of traffic lights, drove at speeds of up to 100mph and ended up careering off the road after clipping a traffic island.
While three people in the passenger areas of the car were taken to hospital, Tyler was found in the bushes after being thrown from the vehicle and suffering severe injuries, including a damaged lung and fractures of the collar bone, shoulder blade, ribs and spine – she’s even expected to develop a stoop later in life as a result.
In a statement, Tyler said:
Since my involvement in the collision my life has been a constant struggle. My injuries are not healing properly and I’m likely to be in pain for the rest of my life and it is likely I will develop a stoop. I have been off work for 12-weeks causing me to fall into rent arrears in the home I share with my five-year-old son leaving me feeling suicidal.
Keelan has shown very little or no remorse towards me he had been trying to make it out to be all my fault for getting into the boot. I know it was foolish but had I had any knowledge he was drunk or taking drugs I wouldn’t have got in. He was fully aware I was in the boot I would expect him to be more careful. I have felt trapped both financially and emotionally since the incident.
At the time of the incident, tests revealed Keelan was one-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and had also been taking cocaine. At court, he admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.
In a statement, Keelan said: ‘There are no excuses for what happened, and I take full responsibility for my actions – I can only promise it won’t happen again. I am horrified by what I have done this is my first and only driving offence. I deeply regret it and I’m embarrassed for my family and myself.’
While his lawyer, David Bruce, pleaded this was ‘completely out of character for him’ and asked the court to see ‘that the defendant’s remorse was genuine’, Judge John Potter took a starker view, comparing Keelan to a ‘lunatic’ and calling the manner in which he drove ‘quite deplorable’.
The judge added:
On any view Tyler has life changing injuries she will have to deal with as a consequences of your actions for the rest of her life. It won’t be lost on you she was lucky to live you could have killed her it is only by good fortune that you didn’t.
Along with his two-year sentence, Keelan was also banned from driving for six years.
