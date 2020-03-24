Manchester Man Jailed For Reckless Driving With Woman In Boot

Since my involvement in the collision my life has been a constant struggle. My injuries are not healing properly and I’m likely to be in pain for the rest of my life and it is likely I will develop a stoop. I have been off work for 12-weeks causing me to fall into rent arrears in the home I share with my five-year-old son leaving me feeling suicidal.

Keelan has shown very little or no remorse towards me he had been trying to make it out to be all my fault for getting into the boot. I know it was foolish but had I had any knowledge he was drunk or taking drugs I wouldn’t have got in. He was fully aware I was in the boot I would expect him to be more careful. I have felt trapped both financially and emotionally since the incident.