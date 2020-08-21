Manchester United’s Harry Maguire Reportedly Arrested In Greece After Police Fight
Manchester United player Harry Maguire has been arrested in Greece after he allegedly ‘attacked police in a fight’.
Maguire, 27, had reportedly been involved in an altercation with other British tourists on the Greek island of Mykonos before officers intervened. Two other British people have been detained following the incident.
United have confirmed that the defender is now ‘co-operating with authorities’, and have stated that they have since made contact with him.
As reported by ESPN, a police official said:
The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him. The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station.
United have now released the following public statement:
The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.
Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.
Maguire has reportedly been holidaying in Mykonos following the end of United’s season on Sunday, August 16, when the team saw a 2-1 Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla.
Maguire’s fiancée Fern Hawkins uploaded a photograph of them together in Mykonos to Instagram on Thursday, August 20, captioned ‘Holidays with you’. The couple’s second daughter, Piper Rose Maguire, was born in May.
Maguire was made United captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in January following Ashley Young’s departure.
The English international defender arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester City last summer following a record-breaking £80 million deal.
