Manhattan Man Shot Dead In Front Of Wife After Flicking Cigarette On The Ground

New York Police Department sources have said a 36-year-old man was shot dead in front of his wife after he flicked his cigarette onto the ground.

Curtis Holley, from Manhattan, was with his partner near East 165th Street and Prospect Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, New York on Saturday, August 8, when the shooting took place.

Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 8.45pm, and found Holley lying unconscious and unresponsive on the pavement after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Emergency responders transported Holley to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 11.55pm, Bronx Daily reports.

Officers have not officially released any information with regards to what led to the shooting, but a police source cited by the New York Post said Holley was targeted after he flicked his cigarette in the direction of three men.

The group are said to have taken offence at the act, prompting a dispute during which Holley was shot.

The source commented:

He flicked a cigarette. It just happened to be in the direction of three individuals. He didn’t mean to do it.

Detectives were reportedly spotted searching for CCTV footage of the incident from stores along Prospect Avenue, though some businesses were closed and unable to provide video. Sources cited by AMNY said the gunman chased Holley and shot him near St. Augustine Presbyterian Church.

Holley was one of a number of victims in New York’s five boroughs on Saturday night, as the New York Police Department revealed the next day that shootings left another two people dead and several others injured, NBC New York reports.

Advert

At around 3am on Sunday, officers found 23-year-old Madgey Saleh lying unresponsive outside a deli in Long Island City, Queens. He had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead a short time later at Cornell Hospital.

Less than two hours later, NYPD officers responded to a shooting in Brookville, Queens. They did not find a victim, but later determined the call had been regarding 25-year-old Jonathan Distant of the Bronx, who was taken to Jamaica Hospital by private transportation and later pronounced dead.

Two other men were shot in Queens and transported to Elmhurst Hospital to receive treatment. They are expected to make full recoveries.

Police have not released any suspect information in Holley’s case, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1–800–577–TIPS (8477) or submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

No arrests were made on Sunday with regards to the other two fatalities.