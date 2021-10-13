Manhunt As Two Dangerous Inmates Escape Prison

SWNS

A manhunt is now underway after two dangerous inmates managed to escape from a Derbyshire prison.

Inmates Sam Hawkins and Darren McKay succeeded in fleeing over the fence at HMP Sudbury, a Category D open prison, taking with them two bags, a rucksack and a towel. The bold escape, which was captured on CCTV, took place earlier this week.

Derbyshire Police is now on the hunt for Hawkins, 34, and McKay, 37, and have cautioned members of the public against approaching the dangerous criminals should they spot them.

The offenders were reportedly last seen on the A515 road, heading in the direction of Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

McKay, who was last year convicted at St Alban’s Crown Court for burglary and driving offences, has been described as being about 6ft 2ins in height, with a stocky build and tattooed arms. He has blue eyes and brown hair. It’s understood that McKay has links to Luton, Bedfordshire and Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

Hawkins appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court back in 2019, where he was found guilty of burglary, theft and driving offences. He is said to be 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hawkins had been part of a gang jailed for almost 50 years for carrying out a series of ram raids across London. He reportedly has connections to the Bexley Heath, Plumstead and Thamesmead areas of the capital.

Anyone who has any information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using crime reference number 1278-111021. The force can be contacted by calling 101 or by messaging them online at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs or on social media

