Manuel Ellis died in police custody after saying ‘I can’t breathe’ to the officers detaining him.
Ellis, a black man from Tacoma, Washington, died while in police custody on March 3 – a situation similar to that of George Floyd‘s death.
While being restrained on the ground and handcuffed by police officers, the 33-year-old stated he couldn’t breathe.
Three months on from the ordeal, Ellis’s death has been ruled a homicide; the Pierce County Medical Examiner confirmed that Ellis died from respiratory arrest from hypoxia due to physical restraint.
Methamphetamine intoxication and dilated cardiomyopathy were also listed as contributing factors, reported Complex.
The officers involved in Ellis’ death were not wearing body cameras at the time of the incident, but Sheriff spokesman Ed Troye said he doesn’t believe they had Ellis in a chokehold or had their knee on his neck and insists it isn’t like the George Floyd case.
In an interview with CBS News, he said:
There were no heads on knees. There was no cutting off of circulation. There was none of that. He was never being arrested.
He [Ellis] contacted the police and was obviously in distress. They asked him if he needed help, and he said he had warrants and that he wanted to talk.
You can watch the full report here:
While officers were not wearing cameras, there was a 12-minute radio recording where Ellis can be heard saying that he couldn’t breathe.
Apparently they rolled Ellis on to his side after he stated this and was still breathing when medical personnel arrived. After removing his handcuffs and working on him for 40 minutes, Ellis was pronounced dead.
Ellis is survived by an 11-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter.
Following the ruling of his death being a homicide, Tacoma’s mayor has said the officer involved should be fired and prosecuted.
As per CBS News, Mayor Victoria Woodards said:
I am demanding tonight that the Pierce County Sheriff review and confirm every action taken by each officer. I demand that the sheriff provide details of the actions of each officer on the scene and I am directing the city manager to fire each officer involved.
The officer who committed this crime should be fired and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Tacoma police identified the four officers involved in restraining Ellis as Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, Masyih Ford and Timothy Rankine.
Police Chief Don Ramsdell issued a statement yesterday, June 4, expressing his ‘sincere condolences’ to the family and friends of Ellis.
He said:
I would also like to recognize the compassion and empathy our community has shown during this difficult time. We hear your anger, frustrations and hopes. I want you to know we continue to be committed to engaging with you on topics of safety, community policing and race, so that all people feel safe in Tacoma.
Hundreds gathered at a vigil for the late 33-year-old in Tacoma on Wednesday, June 3.
Rest in peace, Manuel.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
