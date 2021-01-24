Mar-a-Lago Members Quitting Because It’s Become ‘Sad’ Since Trump Moved In
Members of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort have reportedly been ‘silently’ quitting, with the club having become a ‘sad’ place since the former president moved in
This is according to historian, author and journalist Laurence Leamer, who penned the book Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace.
As claimed by Leamer during an interview with MSNBC, members of the luxurious Palm Beach retreat are now quitting and want nothing more to do with the reality star turned impeached president.
Speaking with MSNBC host Alex Witt during a Weekends with Alex Witt segment on Saturday, January 23, Leamer said that Mar-a-Lago is now ‘a very dispirited place’, remarking:
I’ve talked to a bunch of people the last couple of days. A lot of people have quit Mar-a-Lago.
They don’t want their names to be in The Washington Post and The New York Times […] They have silently walked out. They don’t want anything more to do with Donald Trump. And many of the members, they’re not going there very often because it’s a very dispirited place.
Members are reportedly not all that ‘concerned about politics’, but have stated that ‘the food is no good’ and that there’s ‘no entertainment’.
Leamer continued:
It’s a sad place for Trump to be hanging out. It’s not what it was.
Reflecting on whether the money from the club would now be dwindling, Leamer, who himself lives in the area, remarked that people would previously have paid ‘up to $200,000 to get in, because he was president’.
With Trump’s presidency now behind him, Leamer expressed doubts that people would be willing to pay up such vast sums of money going forward, describing this as ‘just another measure of how his power has declined’.
Leamer continued:
Even in Palm Beach, many people were for him simply because they wanted to lower taxes and they wanted a booming stock market. But they’re walking away from him. Even here, people don’t like him.
Considering how Trump will handle the end of the ‘special treatment’ he has received as president, Leamer pointed towards comments made by one of Trump’s ‘few close friends’, media executive Chris Ruddy, who allegedly described Trump as being ‘a sick man’ and ’emotionally disturbed’.
Leamer then went on the describe Trump as ‘isolated’, with ‘nowhere to go’, noting that he will find coming down from his presidency particularly difficult:
He is a disturbed person. And anybody, with all the exhilaration and pressures of being president, will have a let down.
As per a recent report in The Washington Post, Trump’s new neighbors are reportedly taking legal action to try and stop the family moving there permanently.
These neighbors reportedly wrote a secret letter to both the Palm Beach authorities and the US Secret Service, asserting that Trump has no legal right to live full-time at Mar-a-Lago.
