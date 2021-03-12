Marcus Rashford Calls On Men ‘To Listen’ To Women Following Sarah Everand’s Death
Footballer Marcus Rashford has told men that they have a role to listen to women and protect them.
His comments come after Sarah Everard’s body was confirmed today, March 12, to be that of the remains discovered in a woodland in Kent yesterday. A male police officer was arrested on suspicion of her kidnap and murder prior to the identification.
Sharing today’s tragic news, Rashford wrote on Twitter, ‘This is just heartbreaking, I’m so sorry. This should have never happened. Men we have a role to play. To listen, to protect, and to allow women to feel safe at whatever time of day.’
‘I have sisters, nieces… just horrible. I’m sending my love to Sarah’s family,’ he added.
One person replied to the footballer’s tweet, ‘Please help keep this conversation alive. We couldn’t keep Sarah and the hundreds of other women who were killed by men this year alive but we can at least try to change the culture around women’s safety and male perpetuated violence.’
During a debate in the House of Commons, MP Jess Phillips read out a list of all 118 women who died at the hands of men throughout 2020. It took her four minutes to read.
Someone else wrote, ‘Condolences to Sarah’s family and friends for their loss. Yes Marcus I agree. Men need to treat women with respect and dignity and then there would be no situations like these. What kind of a man hits a woman let alone murders her? Unacceptable.’
A third person said in agreement, ‘You are on point again Marcus, thank you for speaking up – this is horrible and we all have to be better and we [Men] need to do our part to end this.’
Sarah’s family released a statement yesterday, March 11, appealing for more information surrounding the 33-year-old’s disappearance and described Sarah as a ‘wonderful daughter’.
Part of the statement read:
Our beautiful daughter Sarah was taken from us and we are appealing for any information that will help to solve this terrible crime. Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable.
She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour. She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.
The family concluded the statement again appealing for people to come forward with information on Sarah’s whereabouts, adding that, ‘No piece of information is too insignificant.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsMarcus Rashford/Twitter
Marcus Rashford/Twitter