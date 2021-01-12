Marcus Rashford Slams Food Parcels Sent To Hungry Families In Place Of £30 Vouchers fareshareuk/Instagram/RoadsideMum/Twitter

Marcus Rashford has slammed the ‘unacceptable’ food parcels being given out to families as part of the free school meals campaign.

Taking to Twitter, the footballer shared a photo of a parcel, which had been sent to a family intended to last for three days.

‘Three days of food for one family… Just not good enough,’ he wrote, adding, ‘Then imagine we expect the children to engage in learning from home. Not to mention the parents who, at times, have to teach them, who probably haven’t eaten at all so their children can. We MUST do better. This is 2021.’

Rashford went on to share a tweet from a mum who had received a food parcel for her children’s free school meals.

User Roadside Mum listed the ingredients she was given, which added up to an estimated sum of around £5, despite the fact public funds are paying £30 per food parcel to a private company.

‘Where is this being rolled out? If families are entitled to £30 worth of food, why is their delivery only equating to just over £5?! One child or three, this is what they’re receiving? Unacceptable,’ he wrote. ‘Children deserve better than this.’

Chartwells, the company that is contracted to provide the meals, responded to Roadside Mum’s tweet, claiming the contents of her food parcel ‘does not reflect the specification of one of our hampers’, adding that it would ‘investigate immediately’ after learning what school her children attend.

The Department of Education then shared the tweet, announcing it would be looking into the matter, in a bid to make sure families receive nutritious parcels, which meet the guidelines and standards.

‘We are looking into this. We have clear guidelines and standards for food parcels, which we expect to be followed,’ the tweet read.

‘Parcels should be nutritious and contain a varied range of food.’

Many parents have taken to Twitter to criticise the company for seemingly profiting from feeding hungry school children.

It comes after Rashford fought tirelessly to ensure kids, whose families rely on free school meals, are still being fed while kids are out of the classroom during the ongoing pandemic.

He even teamed up with Child Food Poverty Taskforce last month to help prevent children from going hungry over the school holidays.

The Manchester United player was given an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list for his commitment to the cause.

