Marcus Rashford’s Free School Meals Petition Reaches 1 Million Signatures fareshareuk/Instagram

A petition launched in support of Marcus Rashford‘s efforts to feed hungry school kids has topped one million signatures – as the number continues to rise.

The Manchester United and England footballer, 22, has been extremely vocal and pro-active in recent weeks, while campaigning to see vulnerable children fed during the the school half-terms and Christmas holidays.

Advert

The government’s refusal to offer money to feed families struggling in the wake of job losses led by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent local lockdowns has been met by outrage nationwide.

Instagram/FareShare

Rashford managed to pressure the government into a spectacular U-turn in the summer after it first refused to continute free school meals into the holidays, but he has not yet managed to persuade them into helping families in the October half-term break and the impending Christmas holiday period.

The public response, however, has been incredible. Rashford has been sharing the countless individuals and businesses offering free food aid, via his Twitter account.

Advert

There’s now also an interactive food bank map set up on Google Maps, to direct those in need to the nearest places that offer supplies or meals.

You can sign the petition here.

So far, it has amassed an incredible number if signatures, with more names added by the minute.

UK Government and Parliament

Advert

Only a few days ago, people signed a petition to strip MPs of their free meal daily allowance, after the nation deemed their hypocrisy unacceptable.

Last week, Rashford and his mum, Melanie, visited their local food bank warehouse to offer their services, which generated more publicity for the severe need families are finding themselves in this winter.