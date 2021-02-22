Mariachi Band Plays Outside Ted Cruz’s House After He Returned From Cancun

The1OnlyRichie/Twitter

Since Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip in the middle of the deadly cold snap in Texas was cut short, a Mariachi band played outside his home upon his return.

The senator came under immense fire recently for taking his family on a vacation to Mexico as millions of his state’s residents struggled without power, warmth or running water through the lowest temperatures Texas had seen in 30 years.

Cruz quickly returned to Houston after many criticised his decision. He’s since tried to appear helpful to citizens by delivering water to those who need it, but people aren’t having it. Recently, a Mariachi band even brought Mexico to his front door.

The performance was organised by Adam Jama, from Carrollton, Texas, outside Cruz’s home on Sunday, February 21. While hilarious, it was also a form of protest against the senator abandoning Texas in times of great struggle – despite some Republicans believing it was okay because ‘there was nothing he could do’.

On a GoFundMe page, Jama wrote: ‘Senator Cruz, being an amazing dad, dropped off his family in Cancun in the middle of a major crisis and came back to Texas to continue serving his constituents.’

He added: ‘We want to thank Senator Cruz for his leadership and pay for an amazing Mariachi band to perform for him. No one should go to Cancun and not listen to Mariachi.’

The fundraiser is going towards the Texas Children Hospital.

In an interview with ABC13 after returning home, Cruz said: ‘You question what I was thinking… I was trying to take care of my family. I was trying to take care of my kids. It’s unfortunate, the fire storm that came from it. It was not my intention. In saying yes to my daughters to somehow diminish all the Texans that were going through real hardship.’

In a statement, he explained: ‘With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.’

Cruz also told Fox News: ‘I had initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely there, but as I – as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground.’

To illustrate how lawmakers can help, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised nearly $5 million for Texans in need. She’s a Democrat congresswoman for New York.

