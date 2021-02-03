Marilyn Manson Accused Of Holding Gun To Woman’s Head During Transphobic Incident

I think these victims need reparations. I think these victims, including myself, have suffered post-traumatic stress from these incidents and he needs to offer reparations for the abuse. He needs to offer reparations for their medical bills, their psychology bills, their therapists, whatever.

There’s a scar on my life from that instant. He took a part of my innocence. He needs to be set as an example that men in the industry cannot get away with this and people shouldn’t glorify people like this.

There are a million talented people out there. Why is it these men that we glorify? Why is it these men that we give the power over us?