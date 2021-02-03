Marilyn Manson Accused Of Holding Gun To Woman’s Head During Transphobic Incident
Fashion stylist Love Bailey has accused Marilyn Manson of holding a gun to her head during a transphobic incident at his home 10 years ago.
Bailey, who is trans, made the allegations for a second time in a video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 2, after first making the claims in social media posts in 2017.
She told her followers that the incident took place in 2011, when she went to Manson’s home to style a photoshoot with him and a female Hollywood actor.
Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, is said to have pulled out a Glock pistol and held the gun to Bailey’s head, telling her he didn’t ‘like f*****s’.
Bailey opened up about her story in an interview with The Daily Beast, where she explained that upon arriving at Manson’s home she found the Hollywood actor in a disoriented state and stumbling around the room.
The stylist believed she had been drugged, explaining, ‘I had to crawl over stained sheets to get to her and as I did so he put a big Glock to my forehead.’
Bailey continued:
I remember thinking, oh my god, am I going to die? I felt powerless, I felt stunned and I was shocked. I was in this state where I was asking myself, isn’t he too famous to kill me?
I remember all these thoughts flashing through my head, and here I was, this young 20-year-old stylist just trying to get the job done and I was met with a Glock.
Bailey believes Manson used the gun and the transphobic slur to ‘scare [her] into submission, so [she] wouldn’t talk’.
Following the incident, Bailey grabbed her things and left as she was ‘afraid for [her] life’. She says she didn’t say anything at the time because ‘the fashion industry is so small’, and that ‘if you say something, then the photographer will blacklist you and you lose your career’.
After first sharing her story a few years ago, Bailey decided to speak out once again following accusations have that emerged against Manson in recent days. The stylist is one of eight women who now alleged abuse from Manson after Evan Rachel Wood accused him of ‘horrifically abusing’ her for years.
Bailey plans to share her story with California State Senator Susan Rubio in the hopes that Manson will be held accountable for his actions.
She commented:
I think these victims need reparations. I think these victims, including myself, have suffered post-traumatic stress from these incidents and he needs to offer reparations for the abuse. He needs to offer reparations for their medical bills, their psychology bills, their therapists, whatever.
There’s a scar on my life from that instant. He took a part of my innocence. He needs to be set as an example that men in the industry cannot get away with this and people shouldn’t glorify people like this.
There are a million talented people out there. Why is it these men that we glorify? Why is it these men that we give the power over us?
Manson issued a blanket denial on Monday of the claims made against him, stating the allegations were ‘distortions of reality’ and insisting all of his relationships had been consensual.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Abuse, gun, Marilyn Manson, Now, Transphobia
CreditsThe Daily Beast and 1 other
The Daily Beast
When Marilyn Manson Pulled a Gun on Her She Thought, ‘Am I Going to Die?’
Love Bailey/Instagram