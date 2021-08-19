Marilyn Manson Accused Of Spitting And Blowing Snot On Woman At Concert
Marilyn Manson has been accused of spitting and blowing snot on a woman at a New Hampshire concert in 2019.
Videographer Susan Fountain had been in the stage pit area at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 19, 2019, when the alleged assault took place. Metronome Media, the company she worked for, had reportedly been contracted by the Gilford based venue for the season.
As per the affidavit, released Wednesday, August 18, the first time Manson allegedly approached Fountain, he placed his face up close to the camera and spit out a ‘big lougee’ at her. This led to her being struck on both hands with Manson’s saliva.
Manson, real name Brian Hugh Warner, then allegedly returned and targeted Fountain a second time, covering up one side of his nostril before blowing in her direction.
It was at this point Fountain allegedly set down her camera and went to the bathroom to wash away Manson’s bodily fluids from her hands and arms.
As per AP News, Manson has been charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault relating to this alleged incident. If he is convicted, each of these misdemeanour charges could result in a jail sentence of less than a year as well as a $2,000 fine.
An arraignment hearing regarding these charges has been scheduled for September 2 at New Hampshire’s Laconia District Court. Manson’s attorney has reportedly not immediately responded to requests for comment.
In recent years, Manson also faced various accusations of abuse unrelated to this incident. He has denied all wrongdoing.
