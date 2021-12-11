Marilyn Manson Allegedly Threatened To Assault Evan Rachel Wood’s Son

Alamy

Evan Rachel Wood has alleged that Marilyn Manson threatened to assault her son.

Documents obtained by the Daily Mail from Wood’s custody battle with her ex-husband Jamie Bell alleged that Manson said he would ‘f*ck’ her eight-year-old son. ‘I took his threat seriously, then and now’, she reportedly wrote.

Wood also explained in the documents that she moved from Nashville to LA not to keep her son away from Bell but to flee from Manson, with whom she was in a relationship for three years.

Wood is one of several women alleging that Manson abused them.

She said in the court documents:

I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender. I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.

Included in the documents is an email from Wood to Bell, in which she details why she would be moving with her son jack.

It read:

Jack and I will be staying in Nashville for the immediate future. As you will soon find out, I am a material witness in a high profile investigation which likely will be public in the near future. I have been advised that both Jack and my safety is at risk and that it is in our best interests to remain in Nashville.

Manson is currently facing four lawsuits for the alleged abuse of multiple women. He has denied all allegations.