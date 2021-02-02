Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Allegations After Several Women Follow Evan Rachel Wood

Manson Wood PA Images

Marilyn Manson has denied abuse allegations from Evan Rachel Wood and four other women.

In her first named statement, coming after initial testimony in 2018, the Westworld actor wrote, ‘The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.’

Following Wood’s accusations, four other women came forward, eventually seeing Manson dropped from his Loma Vista Recordings label. He’s now published a statement addressing and denying the allegations.

Marilyn Manson PA Images

Posted to Instagram, the statement reads, ‘Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.’

Manson’s former reps also said, ‘We are not currently on retainer with Marilyn Manson. TCB believes and supports survivors of abuse.’

Marilyn Manson PA Images

Wood’s statement continued, ‘I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.’

While Manson didn’t comment on Wood’s earlier testimony, he spoke about their breakup in a 2009 interview with SPIN, saying, ‘Every time I called her that day – I called 158 times – I took a razorblade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands.’

He added, ‘The song I Want to Kill You Like They Do in The Movies is about my fantasies. I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer.’

Evan Rachel Wood PA Images

Following Wood’s statement, Ashley Walters wrote in a now-deleted post, ‘As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I’d keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences. It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable.’

In addition to Sarah McNeilly and Gabriella, Ashley Lindsay Morgan wrote, ‘I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD. I try to wash constantly to get [Manson] out or off of me… I am coming forward so he will finally stop.’