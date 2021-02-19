Marilyn Manson Domestic Abuse Allegations Are Officially Under Investigation

PA Images

Domestic abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson are now officially under investigation.

Accusation have been circling Manson ever since Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood named him in a social media statement. ‘I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,’ she wrote.

Advert 10

Since then, other women have come forward with similar testimony against the musician, as well as other figures in the industry standing by the alleged victims, telling their own stories of Manson’s misconduct, such as Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell accusing him of upskirting at a festival.

PA Images

As reported by Variety, an email confirmed: ‘The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as Marilyn Manson, who works in the music industry. The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.’

Manson has denied all allegations, writing in a statement: ‘Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.’

Advert 10

He added: ‘My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.’

Wood’s post read: ‘He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years… I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail… I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.’

PA Images

In the fallout of the allegations, Manson has been dropped from his record label and talent agency, in addition to Creepshow and American Gods scrubbing him from their episodes.

Advert 10

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, who’d earlier played with Manson, said: ‘He’s not a great guy… and every single thing that people have said about him is f*cking true… so relax about the allegations towards the women. Like when people say these women are coming after him right now… f*ck off, they are speaking the truth.’

Discussing Borland’s comments and Wood’s earlier testimony to Congress, Korn’s Brian Welch told NME: ‘Hearing Wes Borland talk about that and how he saw some crazy things when Evan and Manson were together, that’s crazy. I feel for her because I see true pain in her voice when she speaks and I just hope that, if it’s true, Manson can own up to it and get help.’

Manson hasn’t commented further on the allegations.