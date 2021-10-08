Marilyn Manson Has 14 Days To Respond To Sexual Assault Lawsuit After New Development

Alamy

The clock is ticking for Marilyn Manson to respond to a sexual assault lawsuit in light of a judge’s recent decision.

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood was the first to publicly name Manson in her allegations, prompting more than 15 women to come forward accusing the singer of sexual and emotional abuse, including Phoebe Bridgers, Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell and Game of Thrones‘ Esmé Bianco.

Bianco, 39, filed a lawsuit against Manson – real name Brian Warner – in April for alleged sexual assault and sexual battery. The pair dated in 2011, and she likened his treatment of her to her own character on the HBO show, who works in a brothel and is often abused.

During their relationship, Manson allegedly became violent, at point cutting her torso with a knife and inflicting permanent scars. ‘Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions,’ the initial filing said, as per Deadline.

It also alleges Manson and his former manager violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorisation Act by fraudulently transporting Bianco to the US.

Manson’s attorney tried to get Bianco’s claims dismissed due to the statute of limitations, but Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of the US District Court of California denied the request, Fox News reports.

‘A reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner’s alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to Plaintiff’s safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner,’ Aenlle-Rocha wrote.

Manson now has 14 days to formally respond to each of the claims in Bianco’s lawsuit.

In an earlier statement, Bianco said, ‘For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard.

‘My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.’