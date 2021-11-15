Marilyn Manson ‘Locked Women In Small, Soundproof Glass Enclosure’, New Report Claims
Marilyn Manson allegedly locked women in ‘a solitary-confinement cell’ in order to ‘psychologically torture’ them, a new report claims.
It has been alleged that Manson, real name Brian Warner, would lock his girlfriends in the cell for minor perceived transgressions, according to a new report by Rolling Stone.
Manson reportedly referred to the small, soundproof glass enclosure as the ‘Bad Girls’ Room’, and previously bragged about it during interviews.
Former assistant Ashley Walters, who is suing Manson for sexual assault as well as other charges, has claimed that the singer liked telling people about the room, which was roughly ‘the size of a department-store dressing room’, in ‘a joking, bragging tone’.
Ryan Brown, a second former assistant who worked with Manson for eight years, has denied seeing any women locked inside the ‘Bad Girls Room’, but has described it as being an open secret, stating, ‘It was common knowledge that’s what everybody had called it’.
Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson for sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment and other charges, told Rolling Stone she was forced to stay inside the small spaces for hours on end during her relationship with Manson.
Smithline said:
At first, he made it sound cool. Then, he made it sound very punitive. Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me.
[…] First you fight, and he enjoys the struggle. I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted. I just went somewhere else in my head.
Over the course of the past year, more than a dozen women have come forward to accuse Manson of psychological or sexual abuse, four of whom have filed civil lawsuits against him.
In a statement released by his attorney, Manson ‘vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays
